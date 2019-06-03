Three remaining teens plead guilty in death of Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio

The three remaining teenagers charged in the death of Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio pleaded guilty Monday to felony murder charges.

Darrell Ward, 19, Eugene Genius IV, 19, and Derrick E. Matthews, 17, entered the pleas in Baltimore County Circuit Court. They are facing 30 years in prison as part of the plea deal.

Police and prosecutors have said they were burglarizing a home on a Perry Hall cul-de-sac in May 2018 while Dawnta Harris, 17, was sitting in a black Jeep that the teens had stolen and drove to the neighborhood. Caprio responded to the neighborhood and confronted Harris, who then struck her with the Jeep. Caprio died at a hospital a short time later.

A Baltimore County jury found Harris guilty of felony murder for his role in driving the Jeep and running Caprio over. During trial, defense attorneys sought to portray Harris as a “dumb kid” who didn’t ask too many questions when he went joyriding with friends in the suburbs.

Four young black teens implicated in the death of a white female police officer set off a firestorm of debate about race. Angry posts on social media called for extreme violence against Harris.

