Baltimore County Police responding to barricade situation in Phoenix on Saturday

Baltimore County Police responded to a barricade situation in Phoenix on Saturday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., officers received a call for an armed subject at a home in the 14000 block of N. Blenheim Road in the northern Baltimore County community, police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect went inside the home, he said.

Police were investigating whether shots had been fired by the suspect or by officers, Vinson said.

The department is asking for neighbors in the direct area to shelter in place.

Vinson did not immediately have additional details, including whether anyone had been injured.

This story will be updated.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5