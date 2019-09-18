‘The Wire’ actor arrested after allegedly escaping from police custody at Baltimore hospital

A former actor on “The Wire” was arrested by Baltimore police Wednesday morning after allegedly escaping from police custody last week.
Christopher Clanton Sr., who played Savino Bratton on the HBO show about crime in Baltimore, escaped police custody Friday as he was being treated at a hospital, according to police. Clanton, 33, was arrested Sept. 12 in Northeast Baltimore for violating a protective order, according to police.
Police said Clanton was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital because of a pre-existing medical condition before being taken to Central Booking to be processed, police said.
Baltimore Police confirmed they arrested Clanton again at his house in 2400 block of Llewellyn Ave. on Wednesday morning.
But Clanton’s lawyer, J. Wyndal Gordon, wrote in a news release that Clanton was in the hospital after being intentionally run over with an automobile by a relative of his son’s mother and now says was never told he was under arrest while at the hospital. On Saturday, Clanton told The Baltimore Sun that he had been arrested when he went to the block that is listed as his son’s mother’s address in court records.
Clanton then said that he told the officer he had to go to the bathroom and then he “eloped from the hospital under duress and for his own personal safety," Gordon wrote.
Someone first sought a protective order against Clanton in July and a judge issued a final order this month, according to court records. The person who sought the order was not named in court records. Clanton also has three pending criminal cases, according to the records.
Baltimore Sun reporters Meredith Cohn and Ian Duncan contributed to this article.