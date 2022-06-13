Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed while making arrest in Pittsville; suspect found after manhunt

Glenn Hilliard, a Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy, first class, was shot and killed Sunday in Pittsville, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Hilliard, who has 16 years of experience as a law enforcement officer, was trying to arrest a suspect who was wanted on several felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions Sunday when the suspect shot and killed Hilliard after a foot chase.

The sheriff’s office said Hilliard spotted the man leaving an apartment complex and chased him before the suspect shot Hilliard. An “extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcement officers throughout the region” searched for the suspect after the shooting. The suspect, whom the sheriff’s office did not immediately identify, is awaiting his arraignment hearing.

“Deputy Glenn Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland. Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn’s family during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Hilliard would have turned 42 on June 22, the sheriff’s office said. He recently requested to return to working patrol shifts after working in a different role.