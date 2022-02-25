Police: 2 injured in West Baltimore shooting Friday afternoon

Baltimore police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting at a liquor store in the 2200 block of W. North Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Officers went to the store around 2:11 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting there, police said. The officers found a 34-year-old man with life-threatening injuries inside the store and a 33-year-old with non-life threatening injuries outside, police said.
Paramedics took both people to area hospitals for treatment, police said. Police have not released the identity of either person.
Police are asking anyone who saw the shooting or has information to call Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.