A 50-year-old man and 31-year-old man died of gunshot wounds suffered less than a half-hour apart Tuesday night in Baltimore, the Baltimore Police Department wrote on Facebook early Wednesday morning. Four others were injured in three separate shootings a few hours earlier, the department added.
At 9:39 p.m., Southwest District officers were called to a home in the 4800 block of Clifton Ave. for a report of a shooting. They found a 31-year old man inside with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
At 10:04 p.m., Western District officers were called to the 1600 block of Ashburton St. for a report of a shooting. They found a 50-year old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives are investigating the two incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
Four others were injured in three shootings from 5:16 p.m. to 7:57 p.m.
At 5:16 p.m., Northwest District officers were called to the 4400 block of Towanda Ave. for a report of a shooting. They found a 28-year old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
At 5:21 p.m., Northwest District officers were called to the 5500 block of Park Heights Ave. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives are investigating the two incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
At 7:57 p.m., Southeast District officers were called to the 6800 block of Eastern Ave. for a report of a shooting. They found two shooting victims in the rear of that location: a 24-year old man with a gunshot wound to his chest and a 19-year old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
Detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.