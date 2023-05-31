Advertisement
Crime

Male dies after being shot Tuesday night in Southwest Baltimore, police say

Baltimore Sun

A male died in a hospital after being shot Tuesday night in the Morrell Park neighborhood, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

At approximately 9:38 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Grinnalds Avenue in Southwest Baltimore to investigate a report of a shooting and observed an unidentified male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Medics responded and transported the victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the release said.

Southwest District homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information may contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

