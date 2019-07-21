Three males shot Saturday night in Northwest Baltimore

Police responded to a triple shooting in Northwest Baltimore late Saturday that left two males with serious injuries.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue for a shooting. They found three males with gunshot wounds. One victim was shot in the leg, an injury that was not life-threatening.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene due to the severity of some of the injuries.
