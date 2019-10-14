Two people were shot Sunday, one fatally, bringing the total number of people struck by gunfire this weekend to 17, Baltimore police say.
Officers on patrol Sunday heard gunshots around 9:50 p.m. coming from the 500 block of Tunbridge Road. There they found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or text tips to 443-902-4824.
Officers were called around 11:50 p.m. to the 1900 block of W. Mulberry St. where they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2477.
Another 15 people, including a 2-year-old child, were shot on Saturday. Of those shootings, three were fatal.
Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.