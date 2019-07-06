Baltimore police: One man killed, two others injured in separate shootings overnight

Three people were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents in Baltimore late Friday and early Saturday, police said.

Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in which officers found a man shot in the head at about 11:12 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of W. Lexington St. The victim, whom police did not identify, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died a short time later, police said.

About 10 minutes later, at about 11:22 p.m. Friday, Northwest District officers responded to the 3700 block of Mohawk Ave., where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police said he was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.

Police in the Eastern District responded early Saturday to a Shotspotter alert at about 1:29 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Caroline St. but could not find a victim.

A man with a gunshot wound to the left thigh arrived a short time later at a fire station on Hillen Road, and police determined the victim had been on North Caroline Street, where someone tried to rob him before shooting him. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was in good condition.

Police ask that anyone with information about the homicide call 410-396-2100, or anyone with details on the other shootings to call 410-396-2433 or to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

