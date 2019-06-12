Four people shot, one fatally, in Baltimore's Douglas Homes neighborhood

Four people were shot, one fatally, in Baltimore’s Douglas Homes neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police are investigating whether the incidents were related.

Police responded around midnight to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of May Court, where they found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Around 12:18 a.m., officers were notified of two walk-in shooting victims at an area hospital. Police spoke with a 30-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, both suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds, and determined that both were injured while also in the 1400 block of May Court.

Officers then responded to an area hospital around 12:50 a.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. They spoke with a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. The man told police he was hurt while he was at the Douglass Homes on Orleans Street.

Central District shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed