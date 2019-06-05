Three people, including 16-year-old, injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore police say

Three people were injured, one seriously, by gunfire Wednesday night in two incidents in east and southwest Baltimore.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Ashton St. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

About an hour later, officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to the 1100 block of McAleer Court in the Oldtown neighborhood, where they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to police.

The 24-year-old victim is listed in critical condition Wednesday. Homicide detectives were notified of the incident because of the severity of his condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

