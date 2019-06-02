Teenage boy killed, four others injured in several shootings overnight in Baltimore

A teenage boy was fatally shot and four others were injured in several shootings overnight in the city, police said.

In the first incident, officers were called to a local hospital about 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. A 17-year-old boy was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body and died a short time later.

Police were then notified of another walk-in shooting victim at a different hospital. A 20-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Her injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators believe both victims had been shot in the 2400 block of W. Franklin St., police said.

In another shooting, Northeast District officers responded about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. A 39-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the hip and foot. He is in stable condition. Police do not know where the shooting took place.

About an hour and a half later, Southern District officers responded to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. A 23-year-old man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee, said he was at Caroline and Gough streets when he got into a verbal argument with an unidentified man, who shot him.

Also about 3 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 2200 block of Aiken St. for a Shot Spotter alert. Officers canvassing found a 27-year-old man in the 1200 block of Darley Ave. with a gunshot wound to his body. He is listed in critical condition. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shootings can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.