47-year-old man shot dead in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood

A man was killed early Thursday morning in Baltimore, police said.

Southern District officers found a 47-year-old man dead inside his car after they responded to a shooting at about 1:25 a.m. in the 1800 block of Wilkins Avenue in Carrollton Ridge.

The man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Homicide detectives at 410-393-2100. Submit tips anonymously to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.