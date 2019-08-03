Man, 37, shot in North Baltimore

Police on Friday were investigating a shooting in the 5200 block of York Road in North Baltimore.
Officers were called to investigate the shooting at 4:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and hip. He was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Northern District detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2455.
Through Tuesday, there had been 613 shootings this year in Baltimore, a 28 percent increase over this time last year.