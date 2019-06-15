Male victim shot in Northeast Baltimore, police say

A male victim was shot in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday night, police said.

The shots were registered by Shotspotter at 9:23 p.m., said Detective Jeremy Silbert.

Officers in the area also heard the shots and responded to the scene in the 2700 block of Hugo Ave. — just off Harford Avenue in the city’s Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood, Silbert said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately known, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun