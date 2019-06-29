Man shot Saturday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore, another wounded Friday night

A man was shot multiple times around noon Saturday in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Catherine St. and found the man wounded. He was hospitalized, though police did not provide his condition.

Also on Saturday, police announced a 28-year-old man had been shot multiple times overnight in Northwest Baltimore. The wounded man had checked himself into a hospital. Police were called out at about 11:40 p.m.

Detectives learned the man was shot in the 5400 block of Crismer Ave., police said. They did not immediately provide his condition.

Anyone with information can call police at 410-396-2221.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente