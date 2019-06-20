DEA, IRS raid Baltimore defense attorney Kenneth Ravenell's office and his own lawyer's office

DEA and IRS agents executed two federal search warrants related to an investigation into Baltimore defense lawyer Kenneth W. Ravenell this week.

Don Hibbert, the assistant special agent in charge of the Baltimore office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, confirmed that the raids related to a continuing investigation of Ravenell, but referred questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Agents searched two locations, including Ravenell’s law office and his attorney’s office, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Todd C. Edwards, a DEA spokesman, said the search warrants were executed Tuesday but declined to provide additional information.

Ravenell did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

One of the locations that was searched was the law firm of Brown Goldstein & Levy, at 120 E Baltimore St. downtown.

“Earlier this week, federal agents executed a limited search warrant at the law firm regarding one of our clients,” according to a statement from the firm in response to questions from The Sun regarding Ravenell.

“We complied with the warrant, and we are continuing to ensure all client confidences are protected,” the statement said.

DEA and IRS agents in 2014 raided offices at One South St., the home of the Murphy Firm where Ravenell was a partner. Ravenell left the firm a short time later, but has since re-emerged as one of the city's most prominent attorneys with his own firm. Ravenell has not represented a criminal defendant in U.S. District Court in Maryland since the events of the fall of 2014, records show.

The search at Brown Goldstein & Levy is the latest search by federal agents at a prominent law firm recently.

In April, FBI agents executed a search warrant at former-Mayor Catherine Pugh’s attorney’s office at the Silverman Thompson Slutkin White firm at 201 N. Charles St.

Pugh is being investigated for her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

Her attorney, Steven Silverman, said at the time that “agents also did not seek or obtain any attorney-client privileged communications with the mayor, or any other information or documents from the firm or its clients.”

