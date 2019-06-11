Security guard charged with impersonating police officer and raping woman in Baltimore

A hospital security guard has been charged with impersonating a police officer and raping a woman in Baltimore over Memorial Day Weekend.

Baltimore Police announced the arrest of Richard Stephen Barnes, 50 of Baltimore, a guard at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, during a news conference early Tuesday night at police headquarters. The case has roiled the department for weeks and prompted Baltimore detectives to pull 115 white patrol cars from service as they searched for a vehicle matching the one described by the victim.

The investigation began June 2, after a woman reported she had been raped after she had been inside a patrol vehicle. The victim reported that she was near the Charles Village Pub when she met a man named “Rick,” who appeared to be a police officer, according to an internal police memo previously obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

The victim reported the man then took her to a residential area near Camden Yards — she didn’t have an exact location — and forced her to have sex, before dropping her back in the Charles Village area, the memo said. The woman later went to an area hospital to report the incident, it said

In the days after the allegations, police started returning cars to the street as the investigation progressed.

Over the course of a week, the department returned patrol vehicles to service ruled out using a description of the vehicle from the victim.

Ultimately, the department did not process any of the vehicles for evidence because they determined a white car was involved, a police spokesman said previously.

