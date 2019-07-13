Middle River man charged with rape of 79-year-old woman in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood

Baltimore police said Friday night that they have charged a 31-year-old Middle River man with the first-degree rape of a 79-year-old woman in the Canton neighborhood.
Police said detectives with the Warrant Apprehension Task Force arrested Michael Bull at his home in the 1500 block of Becklow Ave. He was taken to Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Facility, where he was charged.
Police began investigating the crime Monday at 9:17 a.m. when patrol officers in the Southeast District responded to a call for a sexual assault.
Officers found the 79-year-old woman suffering from a broken leg and other injuries, police said.
The victim told investigators she was walking in the area of Clinton Street and Elliott Street when a man approached her asking for help. The victim went with the man into a house in the 3200 block of Elliott Street, where she reported being physically and sexually assaulted, police said.
Detectives were able to obtain video footage of a person of interest in the area.