Baltimore Police Northeastern District captain suspended, police say

A captain assigned to the Baltimore Police Northeastern District has been suspended, a department spokesman confirmed Friday.

Capt. Daryl Murphy, the second in charge at the district, has been suspended, police spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert said. He declined to provide additional information, including why Murphy was suspended, citing personnel laws.

Maryland shields the personnel and disciplinary records of police officers from public disclosure.

City salary records show Murphy was hired in 1996, and he earned $110,000 — $131,000 with overtime — in 2018.

Murphy could not be reached for comment Friday.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5