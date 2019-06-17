Baltimore judge dismisses 12 misconduct cases against officers after police department misses key deadlines

A dozen internal affairs charges against Baltimore Police officers were dismissed by a circuit court judge last week, including one case where an officer was criminally charged, because the department filed them too late.

The failure to pursue the cases has drawn criticism from a broad cross-section of the community, including a state senator and the leaders of the police union and the Civilian Review Board — a group of volunteers who investigate police misconduct allegations. The dismissals underscore the need for reforms, they say.

The judge agreed with attorneys for the officers that the police internal affairs bureau did not follow state law when it filed charges. Under the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, police departments have one year to investigate and bring formal charges after complaints are lodged. The statute allows officers to file what’s known as a “show cause” hearing before a circuit court judge to review the matter.

Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill said he took no pleasure in dropping the charges, but said the department’s failure to act in a timely manner left him no choice.

“I do not grant relief gladly in these cases,” Fletcher-Hill said, noting that some of the officers faced serious allegations.

After issuing his ruling, Fletcher-Hill said he believed the department’s waiting until the deadline in some cases seemed “risky” when officials had an entire year to act.

Some officers’ cases were for minor infractions, but others were for more serious ones, according to Mike and Adam Davey, union attorneys with the firm Schlachman, Belsky & Weiner.

The attorneys did not discuss specific allegations in the hearing, nor with a reporter afterwards.

While some of the more serious allegations might take longer to file, Mike Davey questioned why it took the department so long to investigate lesser issues, such as one incident in which an officer lost his hat.

Davey said his office regularly sees such cases.

Martin F. Cadogan, another defense attorney who attended the hearing, said he is also representing several officers in similar cases, meaning more challenges could be filed.

According to the department, internal affairs reported that eight case deadlines expired in 2018, including five for neglect of duty. One case involved an officer who failed to complete a use of force report within 72 hours, while another included a body-worn camera violation. Two were for officers who failed to appear in court.

The department reported it received 2,651 cases, the bulk of which — 1,733 — were command investigation complaints, which are generally characterized as less serious complaints. Of the remainder, there were 419 external complaints — those deriving from outside the agency.

This is further evidence that the internal affairs division is unfit to investigate and discipline its own officers. — Sen. Jill P. Carter

One case dismissed Friday involved Officer Latisaha Adams, who was criminally charged in October 2017 with fourth-degree attempted burglary and malicious destruction of property after police said she tried to break into an ex-boyfriend's home, according to a WBAL News report. The burglary charge was dropped and she received probation before judgment — meaning the judge set aside the guilty plea and placed her on probation — for the destruction of property charge.

Adams remains with the department and earned more than $91,000 a year between her base salary of $72,00 and overtime, according to city records. She and the 11 other officers cannot face any internal discipline for their cases.

Adam Davey wrote in a memorandum for the hearing that Adams’ criminal case concluded Nov. 30, 2017, but that the department did not internally charge her until more than a year later on Dec. 4, 2018.

Once an officer is investigated, an internal Disciplinary Review Committee — a board selected and appointed by the police commissioner, including sworn and civilian members of the department and legal affairs — makes a recommendation on charges. The committee’s recommendation is then reviewed by the police commissioner or his designee.

At issue was that the designee did not sign the charge by the one-year deadline, Adam Davey said.

Molly Cross, an assistant city solicitor representing the police department, argued that signatures are not required by the statute and BPD’s policy is that charges are filed when the committee issues its recommendation.

The judge asked her why the signatures aren’t made at the committee meeting, but Cross said the statute is vague and that signatures are not a requirement. The meeting is essentially the formal filing of charges, she said.

“The court should give deference to the agency’s policy,” she said.

But the judge said that filing charges should include some sort of formality, and for the BPD, that means a signature to indicate they’ve been filed.

The failure to complete the 12 misconduct cases has again raised questions about the department’s ability to hold their own accountable. The dismissal comes at a time of deep community distrust of the department amid the fallout from one of the department’s largest scandals in which eight Gun Trace Task Force officers were sent to federal prison. Records show the officers for years regularly violated citizens’ rights, conducted illegal searches, tracked people without warrants and stole drugs and money.

In the past few weeks, two other Baltimore officers have been charged with crimes stemming from arrests, and a third officer was convicted of brutally beating a man who was not charged with any crime.

“It’s so outrageous to me. This is further evidence that the internal affairs division is unfit to investigate and discipline its own officers,” said Sen. Jill P. Carter, who previously served as director of the city’s civil rights office, which includes an all-volunteer Civilian Review Board that investigates police misconduct. She has long called for an independent body to investigate officer misconduct.