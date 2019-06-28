Baltimore Police, state's attorney announce arrest of 14 gang suspects

A four-month investigation into what police call a dangerous gang has led to the arrests of 14 people with more arrests to follow, Baltimore law enforcement officials announced Friday.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there are still four outstanding warrants for people accused of selling drugs and committing violent crimes in Northeast Baltimore’s Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood.

“Without being specific because a lot of that could be classified as evidence in upcoming cases, we believe there is some correlation between this organization and some of the violence that’s occurred in the area where they’ve operated,” Harrison said.

Officers seized over $43,000, along with about a half pound each of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, and nearly a pound of marijuana. Police also seized three firearms. The people arrested have not yet been identified, but will face a number of gun, gang and drug charges.

“Our local drug trade fuels the violence and the murder in the city, so the ability to stop and intercept drug activity and target especially those who are distributing fentanyl is integral to … tackling violence in the city,” said Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who joined Harrison for the Friday afternoon news conference at police headquarters.

The arrests, she said, represented “the takedown of yet another drug organization in this city.”

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention paid for the investigation’s equipment and overtime expenses.

