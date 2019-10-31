Betty Cherniak felt comforted when she would see Baltimore Police trainees jogging through her Northwest Baltimore neighborhood. The training academy, though in need of serious updating, was a welcome site in the Glen neighborhood, she said.
“It was nice to have the police presence,” Cherniak said.
But at the end of the year, that presence will be gone. Left behind will be the large, vacant building, and Cherniak and others worry the structure will be left empty indefinitely.
Cherniak, president of the Glen Neighborhood Improvement Association, and other residents from surrounding communities packed into the Jewish Community Center Wednesday night to hear from city officials, including Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, about future plans for the building once the training academy relocates to the University of Baltimore campus near downtown.
The police department made the move because the old building has become dilapidated. U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar, who is overseeing the federal consent decree, has told city officials to prioritize relocating the academy to a more modern facility in order to help boost morale and draw more candidates to a department which has struggled with staffing levels.
City officials had considered other locations, such as Coppin State University, but said it lacked the necessary space without extensive renovations.
Young said the city wants to seek input from residents to decide what to put at the location. He said there are no current definitive plans for the site.
Young, however, said the city is limited by costs and is anticipating a number of expenses, such as school investments recommended by the state’s Kirwan Commission and mandates for policing by the U.S. Justice Department consent decree.
“We’re not going to have funding to do everything I want to do,” Young said. Still, he wanted to hear from residents about what they would like to see in the space.
City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, who represents Northwest communities, said many residents see the move as a loss of police resources for their community and potentially just a large blighted building in its place.
“The number one concern is public safety,” he said.
During the meeting he asked residents to raise their hands if public safety was a concern. A majority raise their hands.
Many residents, including Cherniak, expressed interest in making the site a recreational center, while others suggested a theater and another suggested a facility for the homeless.
Others said they wanted to see the Northwestern District police station relocated from the cramped, outdated building on Reisterstown Road, moving it out of the Woodmere neighborhood about a mile east.
The Baltimore Jewish Council’s Board of Directors has lobbied for the Northwestern District station to be relocated to the current academy site, along with a recreation center adjacent to the existing athletic fields.
“Such an idea would keep a law enforcement presence at this key intersection, while offering enhanced opportunities for the neighborhoods,” wrote Howard Libit, director of the Jewish Council, in a recent editorial.
Cherniak said she does not want the building —"literally the gateway of our community"—to remain empty.