‘This city is built to arrest people’: Roca, Baltimore Police, and experts strategize to combat gun violence in Baltimore

At a gun violence talk hosted by the Greater Baltimore Committee this week, city officials and gun violence experts testified to the limits and shortcomings of the criminal justice system, at every stage from law enforcement to the court system.
“This city is built to arrest people,” said said Ganesha M. Martin, the recently hired director of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.
Martin, who formerly led the Baltimore Police Department’s consent decree compliance efforts, was critical of the current approach to policing.
“When [the police] show up to look around your building, they show up with guns, badges, and tasers,” Martin said. “They do not show up with anything else to change the trajectory of that person’s life."
Thomas Abt, who wrote a book on gun violence intervention strategies, agreed with Martin’s sentiment.
“You’re not going to arrest out of this problem," said Thomas Abt, who recently wrote a book on gun violence intervention strategies around the world, “and you’re not going to program out of this problem.”
Baltimore Police Major Lloyd Wells gave an example of the system’s shortcomings: “When we have a problem with juveniles running around and it’s a curfew violation,” Wells said, “we try to find their parent, but if they’re from a broken home, now we call social services, but if we don’t get a response, you know the only option left? We take them to booking.”
The criticism of policing strategies come at a time when Baltimore continues to see an increase in violence. More than 150 people were killed in the city through the end of June, a 17% increase in homicides over the same period last year.
Last month, police commissioner Michael Harrison announced a new patrol strategy that would increase police presence in the most violent streets in the city. A few weeks later, the BPD made 64 arrests during a three-day operation.
Although the event was focused on gun violence, there was little mention of homicides and crime. Instead, panelists discussed restoration and rehabilitation for victims and perpetrators.
“Unless that person is arrested and kept in jail forever they’re gonna come back and be a problem.” Martin said.
“If we know, no matter how many times [perpetrators of violence] get arrested, they keep coming back," Martin said, "how can we change their behavior?”
The panel also discussed possible solutions and strategies to combat gun violence, including increasing detective resources for shooting cases, focusing on crime hotspots, and encouraging programs to welcome violent repeat offenders.
“I know that just being positive doesn’t stop violence,” said Molly Baldwin, CEO of anti-violence intervention group Roca, “but if we keep assuming that it’s gonna be horrible, it’s gonna be horrible.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.