Gunman opens fire on crowd in East Baltimore, killing 19-year-old and injuring four others

A gunman opened fire on a crowd in East Baltimore early Saturday morning, killing a 19-year-old man and injuring four others, Baltimore Police said.

The shooting was one of several across the city overnight. A total of eight people were shot in about a two hour-span.

Police said the quintuple shooting occurred just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday when police were called to the 800 block of Port St. in the Milton-Montford neighborhood. Detectives said an unidentified male suspect approached the crowd and began shooting.

Responding officers found a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man who had both been shot in the stomach. They were taken to an area hospital, where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead, police said.

While still on the scene, investigators were notified of three walk-in shooting victims at an area hospital.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder, a 19-year-old man was shot in the chin, and a 20-year-old male was shot in the arm and leg.

Just before 1 a.m., Northern District officers were called to area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim who had been shot in both legs.

Police said he is in stable condition, but they did not identify where the shooting occurred.

Just before 2 a.m., police said, another man was shot in the head in the 800 block of W. Lombard St., near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition; homicide detectives were notified.

At 2:38 a.m., a patrol officer at Pennsylvania Avenue and West North Avenue in West Baltimore was approached by a man who had been shot in the thigh. He was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police determined he had been shot by an unidentified suspect in the 1100 block of W. North Ave.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5