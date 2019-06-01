Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
News Crime

Two people shot overnight in North Baltimore in separate incidents, police say

Jessica Anderson
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Two people were injured in overnight shootings in North Baltimore, city police said Saturday.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 2600 block of Barclay St. in the Harwood neighborhood for a ShotSpotter alert, but they did not find a victim. At about 3:15 a.m., officers were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital.

The 33-year-old man had been shot in the hip while on Barclay Street, but police said he was highly intoxicated and uncooperative with investigators.

Hours earlier, officers were called at 10:58 Friday night to the 800 block of Richwood Avenue in the Richnor Springs neighborhood for a report of a shooting. A man wounded in the leg was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
73°