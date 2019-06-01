Two people shot overnight in North Baltimore in separate incidents, police say

Two people were injured in overnight shootings in North Baltimore, city police said Saturday.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 2600 block of Barclay St. in the Harwood neighborhood for a ShotSpotter alert, but they did not find a victim. At about 3:15 a.m., officers were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital.

The 33-year-old man had been shot in the hip while on Barclay Street, but police said he was highly intoxicated and uncooperative with investigators.

Hours earlier, officers were called at 10:58 Friday night to the 800 block of Richwood Avenue in the Richnor Springs neighborhood for a report of a shooting. A man wounded in the leg was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5