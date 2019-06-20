Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Man, 34, killed in shooting near Highlandtown, Baltimore police say

Colin Campbell
A man was shot to death near the Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, just north of Highlandtown, before dawn Thursday morning, Baltimore police said.

The 34-year-old man was shot about 1:47 a.m. in the 3700 block of E. Baltimore St. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

The victim’s name was not released, and police provided no suspect description.

The killing follows a pair of shootings on the city’s west side Wednesday, in which one victim was killed and another was injured.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information may call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The public can also text tips to police at 443-902-4824.

