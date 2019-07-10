OIG Report: Baltimore Police marine unit misspent $30k on boat salvage

The Baltimore Police Department’s marine unit wasted more than $30,000 in 2016 to salvage a damaged boat in the Inner Harbor, putting officers safety and city property at risk when a no-cost state program was available, the city’s Office of the Inspector General found.
The investigation could not determine who gave authority for the unit to remove a 32’ boat from the Inner Harbor near Thames Street due to "conflicting accounts between senior BPD commanders, mid-level managers, and the supervisor, the report released Wednesday found.
A program administered by the state Department of Natural Resources that removes abandoned boats from public waterways could have been called in and would have done it at no cost to Baltimore taxpayers, the report said.
“The investigation determined management within BPD was aware of this program but never utilized it,” the report said.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison responded in a letter to city Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming that the department’s Public Integrity Bureau will review the incident and make “appropriate disciplinary recommendations.”
Harrison also wrote that management are now required to visit and inspect operations at the BPD’s marine facility in Canton “multiple times per week.” The marine unit supervisor must submit a weekly calendar to supervisors detailing events the unit is participating in. Harrison also promised that officers assigned to the unit will be properly trained.
In an interview, Cumming said the office began investigation after it received a tip about waste in the department.
“In this particular situation, the department didn’t do things in the most financially prudent way at all,” and officers stepped beyond their expertise, she said. “It ended up costing the city in many different ways" including the use of personnel and the cost to hire a private truck to tow the boat after it was salvaged.
The person who first tipped off the office is Jeffry E. Taylor, a police officer who had previously been assigned to the unit, according to a lawsuit filed by Taylor in U.S. District Court in December 2018.
Taylor alleges he was retaliated against for expressing his concerns, and was wrongly removed from the unit, the complaint said.
The defendants named in the suit are the former police commissioners Kevin Davis, Darryl De Sousa, and Gary Tuggle, as well as members of the marine unit, including the unit’s supervising officer, Sgt. Kurt Roepcke.
In the complaint, Taylor, who had been assigned to the marine unit since 2015, alleges Roepcke ordered officers to salvage a boat identified as the Danger Zone after a resident at the Tidewater Village Apartments complained about the boat being an eyesore. The complaint alleges that the resident was an acquaintance to then-Col. Melissa Hyatt, who has since been appointed the chief of Baltimore County Police. She was not named as a defendant.
Taylor told Roepcke that the department shouldn’t get involved in a salvage operation and suggested they call a salvage company to remove the boat, the complaint said. Taylor also said that the boat wasn’t illegally anchored.
Despite Taylor’s concerns, the complaint said the unit continued with the salvage, which ultimately damaged the boat by “impaling it on a piling, causing oil, gas, and/or other dangerous liquids to contaminate the Baltimore Harbor."
Taylor said several residents complained about how the situation was being handled, causing him to reach outside the unit, but was later “ostracized, threatened, teased, and subjected to severe and pervasive harassment and retaliation by Defendant Roepcke and other BPD officers,” the complaint said.
A settlement conference has been scheduled for next month.
The OIG report also noted that the police department used a private company that had to use a crane, a heavy-duty tow truck, and a flatbed tractor trailer to remove the boat from the water and tow it, which cost the city $7,367.
The report also said the department reimbursed an officer who spent $900 on a chainsaw that can be used underwater.
The OIG investigation found that the unnamed officer gave false information to his commander regarding the purchase of the chainsaw, telling a supervisor that a vendor allowed him to to borrow it when he had already purchased it using his own credit card.
The report also said that on at least three occasions overtime time was paid to officers as part of the salvage.
Cumming said Harrison has expressed a need to better monitor the unit.
"This police commissioner, like everybody, takes our reports very seriously. He is trying to move forward,” she said.