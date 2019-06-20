Veteran Baltimore Police officer who has been among department's top overtime earners is suspended

A veteran Baltimore Police officer who more than doubled her salary with overtime last year has recently been suspended, a department spokesman confirmed Thursday.

Officer Julie Pitocchelli, a member of the Baltimore Police Department since 1994, is suspended with pay, police spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert said. His response came after The Baltimore Sun asked about an officer recently suspended related to an investigation involving overtime.

The department did not respond to additional questions, including why Pitocchelli was suspended.

Pitocchelli was most recently assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. She earned an annual salary in 2018 of $87,000, and a total of $198,000 with overtime, according city salary records.

Some officers have earned up to $250,000 in overtime alone. Of the city’s 50 highest-paid city employees, 40 worked for the Baltimore Police Department last year.

Pitocchelli was not among those earners, but made more than former Mayor Catherine Pugh, who was the city’s 55th highest-paid earner, making $178,000.

Pitocchell could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Recently, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said he wants to enforce overtime limits for officers to 32 hours a week.

