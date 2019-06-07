Baltimore Police still deciding whether to release body camera video of sergeant charged with assault

The Baltimore Police Department is still reviewing body-worn camera footage from an arrest that resulted in a police sergeant being criminally charged, and have not said whether the video will be publicly released.

Though the city’s top leaders have already seen the footage and expressed concern about the incident, police spokesman Matt Jablow said Friday that department officials are following recently announced policies regarding the release of body worn camera footage.

“We’re sharing the video to get recommendations” from the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Baltimore Office of Civil Rights to determine whether to make it public, he said.

Sgt. Ethan Newberg, 49, a 24-year veteran of the department, is suspended without pay after he was arrested and charged Thursday with assault, false imprisonment and misconduct.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference Thursday night that Newberg chased after a man and grabbed him during an incident May 30. A second officer tackled the man and placed him in handcuffs. Harrison said he saw nothing in the body worn camera footage to suggest that Newberg was provoked by the man, justifying the charges.

The second officer, Alex C. Young, is suspended with pay, Jablow said. Young has not been charged, but Jablow said the investigation is ongoing.

It’s unclear when or if the department will release body worn camera footage of the incident that prompted Newberg’s arrest. The policy says the “Commissioner may expedite any of the timelines” but that a written internal recommendation would “take no more than 5 days after a Critical Incident,” and then the commissioner has two days to make a decision based on those recommendations.

In this case, the arrest that prompted Newberg’s charges occurred a week ago, but Jablow said the department is just now beginning to follow the policy regarding the videos’ release.

“As the commissioner said during the press conference, the clock started yesterday. We are now in the process of getting recommendations from the state’s attorney’s office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Office of Civil Right,” Jablow said Friday.

The policy also does not require the department to show the video to other parties, such as the mayor and city council president, both of whom said Thursday they have seen the footage.

Jablow said the commissioner showed it to the mayor because he felt the mayor needed to see it, given the seriousness of the incident.

The charging documents from Newberg’s arrest were not immediately available. According to the statement of charges written by Young for the initial arrest, the officers were on patrol in the 500 block of Bentalou St., where they stopped a person and attempted to check to see if they had any open warrants. Then Dotson Lee, 28, walked by and “began challenging police why they had the person on the ground,” the statement of charges said.

Lee’s actions “caused a crowd to start to form creating a hostile environment for officers,” and Lee continued to interfere, the document said. Newberg then tried to gain control of Lee, who pulled away.

Young then, “fearing [Lee] may assault Sgt. Newberg, grabbed on the defendant. The defendant began to yell and resist attempts to gain control over the defendant,” the document said.

Lee was eventually placed under arrest, but the charges against him were dropped.

Lee could not immediately reached for comment Friday.

