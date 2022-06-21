3 victims suffered stab wounds in ‘serious assault’ in Ocean City

Three people suffered stab wounds following a “serious assault” late Monday night in Ocean City, authorities say.

Ocean City police and firefighters responded minutes before midnight to the first block of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight and found three people suffering from stab wounds, according to a news release.

One person was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, and another was flown to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, police said. The third person was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital.

Police did not release details of their conditions Tuesday morning. Ocean City Police said this is an active investigation.

