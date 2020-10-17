Man, 26, shot in Baltimore Saturday afternoon

A 26-year-old man was shot in his head and neck in Northwest Baltimore Saturday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded at 4:25 p.m. to the 5200 block of Cuthbert Ave. for a shooting and found the victim unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, police said.
Homicide detectives were called to investigate, because of the seriousness of the victim’s injuries.
Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.