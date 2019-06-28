Maryland State Police begins review of Baltimore Police Det. Sean Suiter's death

Maryland State Police have begun a review of the investigation into the shooting death of Baltimore homicide Detective Sean Suiter.

Investigators from the state police homicide unit met with Baltimore Police homicide detectives on June 18 and were given electronic copies of reports and documents from the investigation, confirmed Greg Shipley, the chief spokesman for the state police.

Shipley said state police are “only providing an investigative review,” and do not have a timetable for when it will be completed.

“Maryland State Police homicide investigators are conducting a review of the investigative reports and documents that were provided,” Shipley said. “Following this review, State Police investigators will again meet with Baltimore Police Department investigators to discuss any recommended investigative actions or strategies. The Baltimore Police Department homicide division detectives will remains the primary investigators on this case.”

Suiter’s death remains mysterious and controversial — it is officially an unsolved homicide, with questions raised about whether he killed himself and staged it to look like a murder.

Suiter was shot in the head and killed in November 2017, after he darted into a vacant lot in West Baltimore while investigating a homicide with another detective. A six-figure reward was quickly offered, but the investigation stalled. It was later revealed that Suiter was shot one day before he was to appear before a federal grand jury investigating the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal.

Police say he was shot with his own gun, which was found under his body when he was rolled over, and that no suspect DNA has been found. A convicted Gun Trace Task Force officer testified that he stole money with Suiter years earlier.

A panel of outside experts created by then-Commissioner Darryl De Sousa concluded that Suiter most likely took his own life. The panel said it believed he was concerned his own alleged misconduct could be exposed.

“The evidence simply does not support anyone other than Detective Suiter himself firing the fatal shot. Nor does the evidence support a conclusion that Detective Suiter fired that shot accidentally. That leaves only this tragic scenario,” the Independent Review Board wrote in its 127-page report last year.

The review by state police comes after Suiter’s family pressed new Commissioner Michael Harrison for follow-up, saying the case had stalled and was being covered up.

Suiter’s family says the well-regarded detective did not kill himself, noting he was in good spirits in the days and weeks before his death. His attorney has criticized the review panel’s report, saying there were errors and omissions that would cast the case in a different light.

