Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby asks to postpone her trial on federal perjury charges until September

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who faces federal charges of perjury and making false statements, is seeking to postpone her trial until September, according to recent court filings.

The later date is a reversal from past comments by Mosby and her attorney A. Scott Bolden, who had said they want to move the case forward as quickly as possible. A trial date was previously set for May 2.

At a status conference earlier this week, attorneys in the case discussed a trial date.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby “expressed concern that the current schedule in this matter may not be tenable,” Mosby’s attorney wrote in a motion Friday.

Griggsby suggested September, the motion said. “Upon further consideration and reflection, Ms. Mosby agrees with the Court.”

This article will be updated.