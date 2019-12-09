A Baltimore man has been found guilty of gunning down Tim Moriconi in Riverside, near Federal Hill last year as the 25-year-old was walking home.
De’Andre Sleet, 23, was in the middle of a multi-day armed robbery spree when he confronted and shot Moriconi on a rainy October evening, jurors were told. Sleet continued pulling armed robberies for days after the murder, prosecutors and police said. Jurors found Sleet guilty of felony murder and he is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
Sleet sat in his girlfriend’s car - she was with him during most of the spree, police said - when he spotted Moriconi and confronted him, Baltimore City Assistant State Attorney Bethany Durand said. Sleet shot Moriconi in the chest with a .38 caliber handgun.
The jury found Sleet guilty of first-degree murder, his attorney, William Buie said after the verdict.
Sleet, 23, committed two armed robberies two days before he killed Moriconi on Sept. 27 in the 1200 block of Riverside Ave. in South Baltimore. Four days later police said, he committed another armed robbery in Northeast Baltimore.
Court records outline Sleet’s violent assaults. The victim in the final armed robbery told police that he was stopped in his car in the 3100 block of Cedarhurst Road with the windows down when two men came up from behind to the driver-side window. One of the men who had a handgun told the victim, “give me your s---,” according to the records.
The victim told the men his wallet was in the trunk, and he pulled the latch, allowing the second man to search it, but didn’t find anything. The armed man then patted down the victim, taking his wallet and silver necklace, before both fled on foot, the document said..