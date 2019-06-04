Critic who lost out on police job after Mosby clash will remain with the attorney general's office

Michelle Wilson, an attorney who was hired to serve as a Baltimore Police Department chief until Commissioner Michael Harrison abruptly reversed his decision last month, will keep her old job at the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson was one of two new hires announced by Harrison on May 21 as part of Harrison’s effort to assemble his executive staff. But two days later, the department announced Wilson would not be overseeing the public integrity bureau, which includes the internal affairs unit that investigates officer misconduct.

The decision followed publicity connected to Wilson’s allegations that Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was not truthful when testifying in a civil lawsuit. Wilson made the allegations first in a Facebook post and also in a sworn statement in the lawsuit.

The animosity did not cost Wilson her old post. She will stay at the Maryland Attorney General’s Office representing the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, spokeswoman Raquel Coombs said in an email on Tuesday.

The police department has not said why Wilson was no longer taking the chief position, but she was seen as a controversial choice because she publicly questioned Mosby’s veracity. The clash could have been especially awkward since Wilson would have been in charge of investigating wayward police officers that ultimately could have been charged by Mosby’s prosecutors.

Harrison, an outsider from New Orleans, initially defended hiring Wilson, saying the dispute between her and Mosby would not interfere with the collaboration between the police department and the ethics bureau.

Former city prosecutor Keri Borzilleri sued Mosby in Baltimore Circuit Court claiming she was fired as retribution for supporting the political campaign of then-State’s Attorney Gregg Bernstein, whom Mosby beat in the 2014 primary election.

Borzilleri’s attorneys claimed Mosby made a “throat-slitting gesture” toward another former prosecutor and Bernstein supporter at a banquet for the Alliance of Black Women Attorneys.

Wilson wrote a Facebook post during the trial that said Mosby “lied on that witness stand under oath.” She later deleted the post.

Wilson later signed a sworn affidavit questioning the truthfulness of Mosby, contradicting Mosby’s account.

Mosby has denied the claims. A spokeswoman for her office it would work with whomever Harrison hired to oversee the public integrity bureau.

Wilson could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

