The “plethora of evidence,” Marcus Taylor wrote, includes photographs, videos and even some confessions that would assist in proving his own innocence, but also the guilt of those he arrested. It would show that Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been wrong to vacate and drop charges he helped bring against criminal defendants in years past, he wrote, and could help the city defend itself against a mountain of civil lawsuits from those claiming they were wrongly convicted.