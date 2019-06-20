Mistrial declared on murder charges against Baltimore teen accused of killing Sebastian Dvorak

A Baltimore County judge declared a mistrial on murder charges brought against a city teenager accused of killing bartender Sebastian Dvorak on the street in Canton two years ago.

The jury found Malik Mungo guilty of drug and gun charges after a three-week trial in which the 19-year-old from Northeast Baltimore admitted to smoking pot and wandering Canton for unlocked cars to steal, then to ditching the murder weapon and later to lying to detectives.

The teen, however, insisted he didn’t pull the trigger. The jury deliberated for six days.

Of 19 counts, jury could not reach consensus on the eight most serious charges. Dvorak’s family looked devastated. Malik Mungo showed no reaction.

Dvorak was a popular bartender at Ryleigh's Oyster locations. Known as “Sebass,” he graduated from Calvert Hall College High School in 2009 before attending Salisbury University and University of Baltimore. He had been celebrating his 27th birthday in Canton and walking back on Boston Street when he was robbed and shot in his chest near the landmark Can Company building.

His killing launched police and federal agents on a yearlong investigation — wiretaps, undercover drug buys — that brought down an East Baltimore street gang led by the Bloods. The gang sold drugs including heroin, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl and ecstasy, and based its operations in the 500 block of N. Rose St. in McElderry Park. That’s just east of Johns Hopkins Hospital and north of Patterson Park.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office indicted 13 people on gang conspiracy charges. Eight of them pleaded guilty and a ninth was convicted at trial. Three others are to be tried in August. Only Mungo was charged with killing Dvorak. Prosecutors say a gang leader provided Mungo the murder weapon.

Investigators traced the gang’s earliest known crimes to September 2016 in Baltimore County. Some gang members lived in the county and kept drugs there. Maryland’s gang statute allows prosecutors to charge all crimes committed by a gang in the jurisdiction of any one crime. So the Attorney General’s Office chose to prosecutor Mungo in Baltimore County Circuit Court.

Three convicted gang members and a fourth witness testified at trial that Mungo admitted to the shooting.

Dvorak’s mother and father listened to testimony from the first row in the gallery. Mungo’s mother took a seat behind her son some days. The teen wore a baggy, gray suit and sneakers. Prosecutors hammered him — he turned 19 during the trial — about events that led to the killing.

Mungo had been questioned on video by detectives, but now his account changed.

“I lied a lot when I was talking to them,” he admitted in court.

In his courtroom testimony, Mungo said he was walking around Canton with a casual acquaintance he knew only as “Goon.” Mungo said they were smoking marijuana and looking for a car to steal by tugging door handles for one unlocked. His 17th birthday was five days away, and he wanted to go joyriding. They saw Dvorak walking up Boston Street alone.

“Goon” took off running toward Dvorak with the gun, Mungo testified. He said he shouted after him.

“I was trying to talk him out of robbing him,” Mungo told the court.

He said that “Goon” hit Dvorak in the face — medical examiners found a gash in his forehead — then “Goon” robbed and shot him. Surveillance cameras captured Mungo and the unidentified man running from the scene. Mungo said he took the gun and ditched it.

Police continue to search for “Goon,” though prosecutors say Mungo actually pulled the trigger.

Dvorak’s family and friends created a nonprofit in honor of the 27-year-old who loved snowboarding, lacrosse, golf and the Orioles.

The Sebass Foundation — a reference to the bartender’s nickname — aims to provide Baltimore youth with new experiences. The nonprofit sent city middle school students to camp in Maine and others to spend weeks learning to snowboard. Dvorak’s parents say they want to help Baltimore youth see a promising future so they may choose not to take up a gun.

