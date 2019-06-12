Murder trial underway for Baltimore man accused of gunning down a bartender in Canton

The murder trial is underway for a Baltimore teen who allegedly robbed and shot to death a man celebrating his birthday in Canton two years ago.

Sebastian Dvorak, a bartender at Ryleigh's Oyster locations, was gunned down on his 27th birthday in the 2500 block of Boston Street near the Canton Safeway. His death in June 2017 spurred a yearlong investigation into the Bloods street gang in East Baltimore and brought about the murder trial this week in Baltimore County Circuit Court.

Malik Mungo, 18, of Northeast Baltimore, is charged with murder, robbery, drug and gun charges. Prosecutors say Mungo and an accomplice robbed Dvorak; they say Mungo shot him. Dvorak was walking home after celebrating his birthday.

Prosecutors with the organized crime unit of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office brought the case against Mungo. An investigation into the “500” or “500 L” gang by the Baltimore Police and the FBI included wiretaps and undercover purchases of drugs and guns — including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, synthetic drugs and a sawed-off shotgun, prosecutors said.

The gang included sworn members of the Bloods and non-members. They operated since 2014 in the 500 block of N. Rose St. in McElderry Park, a few blocks east of Johns Hopkins Hospital. A grand jury later indicted 13 people on gang charges.

After the murder, prosecutors say, the gang members suggested ways Mungo could evade investigators and disposed of the gun for him. The trial continues Thursday.

