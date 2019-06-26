Customs seized 333 pounds of cocaine at Port of Baltimore. Here's what's been seized at the port over the years.

Three hundred and thirty-three pounds. That’s the largest cocaine discovery in U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) history at the Port of Baltimore.

That discovery came just one day after Customs seized 17.5 tons of the drug at a Philadelphia port on June 17. While the Philly bust dwarfs Baltimore’s record seizure, Charm City ports are no stranger to narcotics seizures — and other items:

Counterfeit sinks

CBP seized almost 3,000 stainless steel sinks at the Port of Baltimore in January 2018 for violating trademark protection laws and intellectual property rights.

The sinks displayed counterfeit Uniform Plumbing Code certification marks, which is required by the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials to be on all plumbing products.

The sinks, shipped to Maryland from Malaysia, would’ve had a combined list price of over $1 million if authentic, according to CBP.

In 2018, CBP seized almost $4 million worth of products with intellectual property rights violations nationwide.

Stolen vehicles

A 2017 Infiniti QX80, a 2017 Chevy Silverado and a 2015 Honda Accord were stolen in three different states, including Maryland, in an attempt to ship them from Baltimore to two African countries.

CBP recovered the three vehicles at the Port of Baltimore in November 2017. Baltimore is one of the nation’s busiest ports for importing and exporting vehicles, according to CBP.

2017 was the busiest year since 2010 in stolen vehicle recoveries, CBP said. The agency recovered 59 vehicles, which had a combined value of almost $2 million.

Illicit drugs

Hundreds of pounds of cocaine have been seized by CBP at the Port of Baltimore since the 2000s. Over the years, authorities have seized the drug in the Baltimore port in varying amounts — from less than a pound to over 300 pounds.

Here’s a small timeline of the amounts of cocaine busts at the Port of Baltimore:

» 2007: 310 pounds

» 2011: 22 pounds

» 2012: less than a pound

» 2013: 128 pounds

» 2015: 147 pounds

» 2019: 333 pounds

The street value of cocaine varies but can skyrocket well into the millions with just over 100 pounds. For example, CBP said the 2015 bust of 147 pounds of cocaine had a street value of over $4 million, while the 333 pound cocaine bust had a street value of about $10 million.

CBP spokesperson Steve Sapp said most drug seizures in Baltimore occur in airplanes and vehicles.