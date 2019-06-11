Baltimore man allegedly assaulted by police officer arrested again after being pulled over for license plate

A Northwest Baltimore man whose wrongful arrest last month led to charges against a veteran Baltimore Police sergeant has been arrested again — just 24 hours after his initial case came to light.

Lee Dotson, 28, faces new charges of drug possession and obstruction. He could not be reached Tuesday and court records did not list his attorney.

Police pulled him over Friday night for his window tint, his missing front license plate and a rear license plate “positioned in an unusual manner,” officers wrote in charging documents. They wrote that they smelled marijuana, searched his car and found 7 grams of crack cocaine on Dotson and 172 individual packages of the drug.

Officers arrested Dotson and towed away his car. They wrote in charging that his window tint was, in fact, legal.

Dotson’s arrest Friday comes shortly after his previous drug case had been dropped. That case instead has resulted in criminal charges against the arresting officer.

Sgt. Ethan Newberg, 49, has been charged with misconduct, assault and false imprisonment. Officials say he took Dotson to the ground on May 30 and arrested him without justification. A 24-year veteran of the force, Newberg could not be reached Tuesday. Online court records did not list his attorney.

The encounter between Newberg and Dotson happened north of Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore. Dotson was walking back from a crab carryout when he saw that Newberg and another officer had a man in custody on Ashton Street. Investigators later reviewed body camera footage and described the encounter in charging documents.

Dotson shouted, “Don’t make that man sit on the wet ground.”

“Why don’t you mind your business,” Newberg said.

Dotson walked on, investigators wrote, but he continued to call out, saying police shouldn’t have the man on the wet ground.

Newberg got up and ran after Dotson, investigators wrote. Then Newberg and another officer allegedly wrestled Dotson to the ground and arrested him.

The officers wrote that they found a little bag of suspected cocaine hidden beneath Dotson’s pants. Dotson had previously been convicted of gun and drug charges, according to online court records.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called a news conference Thursday night to announce officials were filing a criminal misconduct case against Newberg. And they dropped all charges — even the drug charge — against Dotson.

“From what I saw, the man did nothing to provoke Sgt. Newberg, whose actions were not just wrong but deeply disturbing,” Harrison said.

The next night, Dotson and police again crossed paths.

Police pulled him over on McHenry Street in Southwest Baltimore for the tinted windows and license plate, officers wrote. They smelled marijuana and searched his car, finding the cache of crack in the car, officers wrote.

“Far and above what would be considered personal use,” police wrote.

