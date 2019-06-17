Baltimore 'Running Man' attacked by teen with stick, police say

Baltimore’s “Running Man,” Keith Boissiere, was attacked Friday afternoon while embarking on one of his famous jogs around town, police said.

Boissiere, 67, was running along the 600 block of W. North Ave. around 1:20 p.m. when a teen wearing a white shirt and black shorts walked up to him and accused Boissiere of breaking into his house, according to a police report on the incident.

Boissiere told police the teen punched him in the face and struck him with a stick in the left eye, causing a cut. Boissiere then ran across the street. His attacker allegedly followed before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Police say Boissiere refused medical treatment at the scene, telling officers that he wanted to continue with his jog.

The Trinidad and Tobago native has been dubbed a local celebrity in Baltimore for going on near-daily 20-mile runs for decades.

A Facebook page dedicated to sharing updates about Boissiere’s health and achievements posted about the attack Friday.

“This doesn’t make any sense Baltimore,” the post states. “the Runningman got attacked again.. just for being the Runningman and just for being liked/loved by so many.”

This is not the first time Boissiere has encountered trouble along his route. In 2014, he was attacked during a run when someone came up to him and punched him several times in the left eye.

After that incident, Boisssiere told The Baltimore Sun he would only navigates the city in broad daylight in hopes of avoiding dangerous circumstances.

Boissiere could not immediately be reached for comment Monday. A friend said he was out running.

