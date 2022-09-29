Baltimore karate teacher charged with sex abuse of minors

A Baltimore karate instructor and former contractual Baltimore City Public Schools karate teacher was charged with sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and other sex offenses, Baltimore Police said Thursday.

Stephen Kenion, 56, is accused of having multiple intimate relationships with minors since 2009, relationships that he formed using his position as a karate instructor, police said. “Detectives believe that Stephen Kenion has preyed on more young girls, and are hoping they will come forward,” police wrote in a news release.

Advertisement

Kenion is currently in Central Booking and waiting to see a court commissioner. He has not yet retained an attorney, according to online court records. Police charged Kenion with perverted practices, second-degree rape, numerous counts of second-degree assault and other sex offenses.

Police ask anyone with information or who has previously been victimized by Kenion to call Special Investigations detectives at 410-396-2076.