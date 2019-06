Baltimore police said a woman was found dead inside a car at the Horseshoe Casino garage Sunday afternoon.

Detective Chakia Fennoy, a police department spokeswoman, said officers were called to the casino at 6:01 p.m. for a report of a suspicious death.

Upon arriving, Fennoy said officers found the body of an adult woman inside a car parked at the casino’s garage.

Fennoy said the department is investigating the incident as a “suspicious death” and did not provide any further details.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC