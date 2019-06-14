Johns Hopkins, police assessing if man with machete near Homewood campus is 'ongoing threat'

The Johns Hopkins University is reviewing an incident this week in which a man with a machete near the school’s Homewood campus was confronted by a campus security officer before being taken to a mental health facility by city police, the school said in a statement Friday.

University officials are working with Baltimore Police to determine whether the man, who also was issued “a verbal trespass warning” by university security officials on May 28, represents “an ongoing threat” to the campus, the school said.

In addition, Campus Safety and Security is also conducting an internal review of the Wednesday confrontation involving the machete because an officer involved “attempted to deploy pepper spray after the individual refused requests to remove his hand from an object concealed inside his sweatshirt.”

The school said policy dictates any use “or attempted use” of pepper spray must be reviewed.

The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Wyman Park Drive, the university said. It did not say what time on Wednesday it occurred. It’s unclear if the man was charged with a crime.

A police spokesman said the incident was treated as a medical emergency and that no charges have been filed.

