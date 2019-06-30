Man found fatally shot in Southeast Baltimore

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday in Southeast Baltimore, according to city police.

Police said patrol officers were flagged down about 1:45 a.m. and told a man was lying unresponsive on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of Dundalk Ave.

Officers found the man, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or submit a text at 443-902-4824. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.