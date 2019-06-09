Man killed in shooting in West Baltimore; another wounded in separate incident

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in West Baltimore early Sunday, police said.

At just after 1 a.m., officers went to the 1500 block of N. Stricker St. in Sandtown-Winchester to investigate a shooting. They found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

An hour later, officers went to a hospital in Baltimore County to investigate a 38-year-old man who had been shot in the hand. The victim told the officers he was shot in the 2300 block of E. Northern Parkway in Hamilton Hills, a neighborhood that borders the county, police said.

Detectives are investigating both incidents.

