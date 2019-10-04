Maryland saw a slight decline in reported hate incidents last year, ending a three-year surge in the number of reports ranging from harassment to vandalism because of race, religion, gender and more.
Maryland law enforcement agencies reported 375 hate or bias incidents in 2018 – down about 6% from 2017.
It marks end of what three straight years of spikes in reported hate incidents to police.
“While last year saw a slight drop in bias related incidents, the numbers remain alarmingly high," said Doron Ezickson, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, which has tracked anti-Semitic incidents since 1979." If there is a silver lining in all of this, it is that people are feeling empowered to report when they are victims of or witness to hate, which we must continue to encourage.”
Anne Arundel County reported the most hate or bias accounts of any jurisdiction in Maryland, at 78 incidents last year. Baltimore and Montgomery counties each reported 76 incidents. Howard County listed 58 incidents, and Harford County posted 18. Baltimore City reported three hate incidents and Carroll County reported just one.
Police and experts underscore that high numbers do not necessarily mean there is more hate in one county versus another. It could just mean that the public and law enforcement are more rigorous at reporting.
In 2018, state or local police “verified” 27% of complaints, meaning the incidents were determined to have been motivated by hate or bias.
Most, 69%, were classified as “inconclusive” — police could not determine whether the incidents were based on hate. That is often because authorities aren’t able to identify suspects to determine motive.
A handful of reports were ruled unfounded — that is, police determined they did not happen or were not motivated by hate.
Anti-black sentiment continues to be the No. 1 motivation behind hate or bias incidents in Maryland, the reports show — a trend that has persisted since reporting began in the mid-1980s. Anti-Jewish sentiment was the second-most frequently cited motivation among the reports.
The 2018 report is the first to be released after changes were made to state hate crime law, police training and statewide reporting.
Maryland state legislators passed a new law this year prohibiting making the threat of a hate crime, inspired by a spate of bomb threats made to Baltimore-area Jewish community centers in 2017.
Maryland State Police, the Civil Rights Unit from the FBI Baltimore office and the Anti-Defamation League conducted a hate awareness trainings for law enforcement across the state over the last year.
Maryland Commission on Civil Rights, which reviews the incidents, has repeatedly questioned the lack of reports in certain corners of the state like Baltimore City, which regularly reports hate incidents in the single digits. Last year, 83 % of the 164 law enforcement agencies did not report a hate incident.
Underreporting can happen when victims do not report to police or when police do not properly record the incidents.
The yearly state report does not include any narratives of the incidents. Last year, The Baltimore Sun compiled nearly 700 hate incident reports it had obtained from public records requests into a database.
Most of the reported incidents do not end in an arrest, much less criminal conviction. Of the 100 incidents verified by police last year, 14 resulted in an arrest.