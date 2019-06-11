Loaded gun found inside Baltimore's central booking facility Tuesday, officials say

A loaded handgun was found inside the Baltimore jail’s Central Booking and Intake Facility Tuesday afternoon, state correctional service officials said.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services received information of a possible weapon inside the facility on E. Madison St., and investigators later located the handgun, the department said in a statement.

The facility was secured. No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear how the gun entered the facility.

State correctional services spokesman Gerard Shields said the investigation is ongoing. Shields did not immediately have information about whether anyone has been charged in the incident.

He said he could not recall an incident in which a gun was smuggled into a state facility.

In 2015, state officials charged two men with trying to smuggle drugs, tobacco and pornography into a Western Maryland prison using a drone. Two years earlier, a major federal indictment charged guards and inmates connected with the Black Guerrilla Family with effectively controlling the Baltimore City Detention Center, smuggling drugs and cellphones to intimidate witnesses and move money.

In 2017, state officials announced $1.8 million worth of new metal detectors designed to locate the smallest pieces of contraband. They would be stationed at facilities across the state, including the city’s intake facility, which is operated by the state.

